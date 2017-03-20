Large-device ban on certain US-bound passengers planned
Taking electronic devices larger than mobile phones to be stopped over terror threat
US authorities are planning to ban passengers on certain US-bound foreign airline flights from taking electronic devices larger than mobile phones. File photograph: Getty Images
US authorities are planning to ban passengers travelling on certain US-bound foreign airline flights from taking electronic devices larger than mobile phones on board in response to an unspecified terrorism threat, a US government official has said.
The official said no American carriers are impacted by the ban.
The new rule is expected to be announced on Tuesday by the Homeland Security Department and cover about a dozen foreign carriers.
Reuters