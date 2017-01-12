Joe Biden awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom

US vice-president Joe Biden has been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by president Barack Obama.

Mr Biden cried as Mr Obama bestowed the honour, describing him as one of the finest vice-presidents in history.

He joked that Mr Biden’s legacy was, “as Joe once said, a big deal,” pausing between the last two words.

Mr Biden was famously caught on a microphone calling the Affordable Care Act a “big f*****g deal,” when Obama signed it into law in 2010.

Bloomberg