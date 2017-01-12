Joe Biden awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom
US vice-president gets emotional as he receives the honour from Barack Obama
An emotional Joe Biden is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Barack Obama, at the White House in Washington, DC, US. Photograph: Doug Mills/The New York Times
US vice-president Joe Biden has been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by president Barack Obama.
Mr Biden cried as Mr Obama bestowed the honour, describing him as one of the finest vice-presidents in history.
He joked that Mr Biden’s legacy was, “as Joe once said, a big deal,” pausing between the last two words.
Mr Biden was famously caught on a microphone calling the Affordable Care Act a “big f*****g deal,” when Obama signed it into law in 2010.
Bloomberg