The streets of Washington DC were the microcosm of a divided America ahead of the inauguration of Donald Trump as his supporters gathered in the US capital alongside protestors and his detractors.

The atmosphere was far from celebratory as thousands of “Make America Great Again” red baseball caps were greeted by protesters at all the main entrances to the National Mall along Indiana Avenue.

Supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement, women’s rights groups, individuals holding up quotes from Martin Luther King, and homemade signs calling the 45th president a racist and a fool were all to be seen.

“It’s exactly what I thought it would be, it’s basically the social media comment boards come to life,” said Vish Burra who had travelled from New York to see “Don the Man” take office. What did he want from the billionaire’s first address in office? “I don’t know what to expect, that’s the beauty of having Donald Trump as president.”

Mother and daughter Cynthia and Caroline Christian drove up early from Maryland to see President Trump take his oath. “What I like about what he said last night, is he is a microphone for the people. He’s not going to do what he wants to do. He’s going to listen to the voices of the people who elected him.”

Pensioner Sue Bennett booked her DC hotel before the election and “prayed” that Donald Trump would be the victor. Trump’s anti-Washington rhetoric was what encouraged her to attend her first inauguration, having travelled from Nashville, Tennessee. “I’m just thrilled to be here. I don’t want to be ashamed to be a Republican.”

Blythe Zayets was here for Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2008. “It’s absolutely empty here today compared to eight years ago. You couldn’t move on the streets; you didn’t need a map because you followed the people.”

Wearing a pink “Nasty Woman” cap, Zayets arrived on an overnight train from Florida to “show that we do not support the values of this person”.

By 10am a Black Lives Matter demonstration had blocked a general entrance on Indiana Avenue as protesters locked themselves to the barricades chanting, “we have nothing to lose but our chains”.

Small scuffles broke out as one Trump supporter was pushed back from the entrance, shouting “go home losers”.

Further along the avenue protesters and supporters stood shoulder to shoulder as they queued to get on to the National Mall. Sam Claiborne from New York held a sign saying “draft dodger, coward, sexual predator” as people in the crowd shouted “He’s your president” and “get over it”.

Undeterred by boos and chants of “USA” from the crowd, “He is such a disgrace and I do believe that he is not legitimate which is a very hard thing for me to say, as an American.”

21-year-old student Matt Barlow from D.C. wasn’t concerned about walking through protestors to see the man he voted for take his oath. “That’s what America is.”