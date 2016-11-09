How the world’s media reacted to Trump’s win

For CNN it’s simply “ Trump Triumphs”, with the cable network calling it an historic victory for outsiders that represents a stunning repudiation of Washington’s political establishment.

Their website also carries a piece by CNN analyst Van Jones on how the election was a “whitelash”.

“You tell your kids don’t be a bully, you tell your kids don’t be a bigot.... and then you have this outcome,” he said.

“You have people putting children to bed tonight and they are afraid of breakfast. They’re afraid of ‘How do I explain this to my children?’”

The Fox News web site goes with “Reclaim our country’s destiny” “Trump wins presidency, defeats Clinton in historic election upset”.

It describes his win as an “establishment-stunning victory that exposes the depth of voter dissatisfaction and signals immense changes ahead for American policy at home and abroad”

The conservative TV network says “Without question, his bid was helped over the last two weeks by a burst of setbacks for his opponent”

The New Yorker magazine does not hold back. Trump’s win is described as “an American tragedy.”

“The election of Donald Trump to the Presidency is nothing less than a tragedy for the American republic, a tragedy for the Constitution, and a triumph for the forces, at home and abroad, of nativism, authoritarianism, misogyny, and racism,” it says.

The New York Times also goes with “Trump Triumphs”, describing the win as a shocking upset that harnessed voters’ discontent.

The paper said the result was a “ stunning culmination of an explosive, populist and polarizing campaign that took relentless aim at the institutions and long-held ideals of American democracy.”

It said that the triumph of the estate developer-turned-reality television star with no government experience, was a powerful rejection of the establishment forces that had assembled against him, from the world of business to government, and the consensus they had forged on everything from trade to immigration.

The Washington Post said the win galvanised legions of aggrieved Americans in a loud repudiation of the status quo.

“Hillary Clinton’s quest to make history as the first female president was thwarted by the Republican nominee’s breathtaking performance at the polls. He was carried to victory by voters fed up with the political system and mistrustful of Clinton, a former first lady, senator and secretary of state,”it said.

The Boston Globe goes with “A Trump Shocker” saying the American people “in a historic call for change, elected Donald J. Trump to become the 45th president of the United States on Tuesday, sending shock waves around the world and a divisive and disruptive leader into the nation’s most powerful office.”

Across the pond, The Guardian pulls no punches. Under its liveblog, it features a piece by columnist Jonathan Friedland saying the US has elected its most dangerous leader.

“We have plenty to fear,” he says.

In France, Le Figaro leads with Francois Hollande saying Trump’s win heralds the beginning of an uncertain time.

Die Welt in Germany yesterday published a warning of a ‘Trumpocalypse’ if the Republican candidate triumphed. Today it leads with Angela Merkel asking Mr Trump to “respect fundamental democratic values”

In Russia, the government-owned Rossiyskaya Gazeta leads with a piece congratulating Trump on his victory and saying Russian president Vladimir Purin is hoping for the restoration of relations between the two countries.

The Russian popular daily Izvestia also leads with Mr Putin congratulating Trump on his win.

Mexican newspaper El Universal simply goes with “Donald Trump wins, global uncertainty”

Donald Trump has threatened to rip up a free trade agreement with Mexico and to use tax money sent home by migrants to pay for building a wall on the southern US border.

The paper says “the impossible has become reality. A real estate mogul with no political experience, one celebrity reality show will sit from January in the Oval Office.”

“It started as a joke. The world underestimated him.”