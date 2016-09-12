Hillary Clinton cancels California visit after pneumonia diagnosis

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has cancelled a campaign trip to California because of her diagnosis of pneumonia, a campaign official said on Sunday.

The cancellation followed Mrs Clinton’s abrupt departure from a September 11th commemoration after, her doctor said, she became overheated and dehydrated.

She had planned to be in California on Monday and Tuesday for fundraising and an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The campaign was still evaluating her schedule for the rest of the week.

The pneumonia was diagnosed during an evaluation on Friday after Mrs Clinton suffered prolonged coughing bouts related to allergies, Dr Lisa Bardack said in a statement released by Mrs Clinton’s campaign.

She was prescribed antibiotics and advised to modify her schedule so she can rest.”While at this morning’s event, she became overheated and dehydrated. I have just examined her and she is now re-hydrated and recovering nicely,” Dr Bardack, who also examined Mrs Clinton on Sunday at her home in Chappaqua, said.

Mrs Clinton’s sudden departure from the ceremony in New York and a bystander’s showing her appearing to stumble as she was helped into a black van by aides and Secret Service agents is sure to resurface health questions for the 68-year-old candidate.

She blamed recent coughing episodes that forced her to interrupt remarks on allergies, but Republicans have sought to raise questions about her fitness for office, particularly following a concussion in 2012 that resulted in a blood clot. September 11th ceremony

As the Democratic candidate was helped into her van on Sunday she lost a shoe, which was retrieved by an aide, Fox reported.

Mrs Clinton was driven to her daughter Chelsea’s nearby apartment, where campaign spokesman Nick Merrill later reported that she was feeling “much better”.

Shortly before midday she appeared on television, walking from the building unassisted. “I’m feeling great, it’s a beautiful day in New York,” Mrs Clinton said as she emerged. She smiled and waved to onlookers before entering her vehicle.

The incident, at least temporarily, eclipsed the fallout from Mrs Clinton’s comments at a fundraiser last week that “half” of Mr Trump’s supporters belonged in a “basket of deplorables” linked to racism, homophobia and Islamophobia.

