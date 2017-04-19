Fox’s Bill O’Reilly faces dismissal over sexual harassment claims

There are growing signs that one of America’s most high-profile TV anchors, Bill O Reilly, could be dismissed by Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News following a string of sexual harassment allegations.

The Wall Street Journal, a newspaper owned by Murdoch, reported in its Wednesday edition that the paper was preparing to sever ties with the TV anchor, the highest-rated TV presenter in the United States.

It follows accusations by several women, including Fox News contributors, that Mr O’Reilly had sexually harassed them. The New York Times reported last month that Mr O Reilly had paid up to $13 million (€12.1m) in settlements to five women to settle harassment cases. Mr O Reilly has consistently said he has been the victim of a smear campaign and has become a target for extortion.

So far, the Murdoch-owned channel has backed its top-rated host who is believed to attract up to $200 million (€186.5m) in advertising revenue for the station each year. But with a board meeting of Fox News’s parent company, 21st Century Fox, scheduled for Thursday, there were growing signs that an exit could be imminent.

More than 20 companies have pulled advertising from Mr O’Reilly’s prime-time evening show, The O’Reilly Factor, in response to the allegations, though they have continued to advertise on other programmes on the channel.

Mr O’ Reilly’s involvement in a sexual harassment scandal comes nine months after Fox News chief executive Roger Ailes was forced to resign over sexual harassment allegations. His resignation, prompted by a complaint brought by former news anchor Gretchen Carlson, brought to an end a 20-year career at Fox.

The former Republican strategist and aide to Richard Nixon founded the channel in 1996 and was instrumental in developing Fox News as the dominant voice for conservatism in the United States.

He resigned just hours before Donald Trump was confirmed as the Republican nomination for president, and has since been replaced by the 86-year-old Murdoch in the chief executive role.

US president

Mr O’Reilly, who is understood to be on holiday in Italy this week, is also a close ally of the president. In an interview earlier this month the US president pledged his support for the 67 year-old host, describing him as a “good person”. “I don’t think Bill did anything wrong,” he said. Mr Trump was a frequent guest on the show during the election campaign and chose to give his first prime-time TV interview on becoming president to the host of The O’Reilly Factor on Superbowl Sunday in early February.

With another woman coming forward on Tuesday to accuse Mr O Reilly of harassment, an attorney for the TV host dismissed the latest allegations as “an orchestrated campaign by activists and lawyers to destroy Mr O Reilly”.

The latest scandal to engulf Mr O’Reilly comes as the veteran TV host published his latest book, “Old School” which topped the New York Times bestseller list this week.