Former Fox News chief executive Roger Ailes dies, says family
Wife Elizabeth released statement saying she is ‘profoundly sad and heartbroken’
Former chairman and chief executive of Fox News Roger Ailes pictured at an even in California in 2006. Photograph: Reuters
Former Fox News chief executive Roger Ailes has died, aged 77, his family has announced.
In a statement, his wife Elizabeth said she was “profoundly sad and heartbroken”.
Ailes stepped down from his position at Fox News last year following allegations of sexual assault.
He had run the cable news channel since its launch in 1996, turning it into a hugely successful and influential news source, especially with US conservatives.