Former FBI director Robert Mueller to lead Russia inquiry

The US justice department has announced the appointment of a special counsel to lead the Russian investigation in an attempt to quell concerns over claims US president Donald Trump interfered in an FBI inquiry.

Former FBI director Robert Mueller will oversee the ongoing investigation into alleged Russian interference in last year’s presidential election and related matters, deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein announced, claiming “the public interest” required him to place the investigation under the authority of a person who exercises “a degree of independence from the normal chain of command”.

Mr Mueller’s appointment was welcomed by both Republicans and Democrats.

The announcement was made after an extraordinary 24 hours that saw markets fall across the world over concerns about instability in the world’s largest economy, and growing calls from Democrats for the US president to be impeached over claims he pressed former FBI chief James Comey to halt an investigation into former national security advisor Mike Flynn.

Earlier, Mr Trump struck a defiant note as he responded to allegations he interfered in an FBI investigation, claiming that “no politician in history” had been treated more unfairly, particularly by the media.

In fiery comments delivered in a speech in Connecticut that recalled the rhetoric of his presidential campaign, Mr Trump said: “You can’t let them get you down. You can’t let the critics and the naysayers get in the way of your dreams.”

His comments came hours after the most senior Republican in Congress appeared to back the president, keeping the possibility of impeachment at bay, for now at least. Asked if he had confidence in the president, House Speaker Paul Ryan replied “I do,” as he warned against “rushing to judgment” over the latest Trump controversy.

Mr Ryan said that there were “some people out there who want to harm the president,” also suggesting that Mr Comey had questions to answer over his failure to inform authorities sooner about his concerns.

While most Republicans on Capitol Hill maintained qualified support for Mr Trump in the wake of the latest scandal, there were demands from senior congressional Republicans for the FBI to hand over relevant documents and tapes to committees investigating Russian interference in the election. Figures from both parties have also urged Mr Comey to testify publicly.