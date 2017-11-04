Fintan O’Toole: Why Donald Trump is the Tony Soprano of US politics
Trump – one year on: The president plays a character, one whose divisiveness his supporters adore
Donald Trump: bearing grudges is what his supporters do best. They want a tale of resentment and revenge. Photograph: Eric Thayer/New York Times
The word “character” has two opposite meanings. On the one hand it suggests the inner essence of a person, the fixed truth behind all surface impressions. On the other hand a character is a fictional creation, a persona invented for public consumption, an elaborate lie.