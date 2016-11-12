Fintan O’Toole: The cluster of global crises that created Donald Trump
Donald Trump’s election is the United States’ reaction to a series of huge problems: democracy is broken, inequality is growing, masculinity is undergoing rapid change
Donald Trump: at his most ludicrous and vulgar he embodies the crisis of masculinity. Photograph: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
When something as strange as Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential race happens it’s not because there is a crisis. It’s because there is a cluster of crises, a set of related breakdowns that drive a nation beyond the edge of reason.