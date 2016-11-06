FBI stands by decision not to charge Hillary Clinton

A review of new Hillary Clinton emails has “not changed our conclusions” from earlier this year that she should not face charges, FBI director James Comey told the US Congress.

Mr Comey sent the letter on Sunday, just two days before Election Day.

In July, he chastised Mrs Clinton’s use of the private mail server but said that the bureau would not be recommending criminal charges against the Democratic nominee.

The new letter follows one Mr Comey sent late last month in which he said agents would be reviewing newly discovered emails that may be connected to Mrs Clinton. They were found on the computer of Anthony Weiner, the disgraced congressman and estranged husband of Mrs Clinton’s close aide Huma Abedin. – (AP)