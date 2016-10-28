FBI reopens investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of emails

The FBI is reopening an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email server to determine whether it contains classified information after concluding an investigation earlier this year with a recommendation of no criminal charges.

The head of the FBI said on Friday the agency would now investigate additional emails that have surfaced related to Ms Clinton’s use of a personal email server to determine whether they contain classified information, adding that it is unclear how significant the new materials may be.

In a letter to key Republicans committee chairmen in the House of Representatives, FBI director James Comey said that he “cannot predict how long it will take us to complete this additional work.”

Mr Comey previously described Ms Clinton’s handling of classified information as “extremely careless” but has said there was not sufficient evidence to merit a prosecution.

Following the news of the investigation, Donald Trump told a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire that Ms Clinton’s corruption was “on a scale we have have never seen before”.

“We must not let her take her criminal scheme into the Oval Office,” said Mr Trump on Friday afternoon. “ I have great respect for the fact that the FBI and the Department of Justice are now willing to have the courage to right the horrible mistake that they made.

“This was a grave miscarriage of justice the the American people fully understood and it was everybody’s hope that it is about to be corrected.”

The announcement was an unexpected development less than two weeks before the US presidential election on November 8th, where Ms Clinton is the Democratic Party’s candidate and the front-runner in opinion polls.

The FBI spent about a year investigating Clinton’s use of an unauthorised private email server for her work as US secretary of state between 2009 and 2013 after it emerged that there were classified government secrets in some of her emails.

The government forbids transmitting classified information outside secure channels. In July, Mr Comey said there was evidence that Clinton and her staff may have broken laws, but that no reasonable prosecutor would bring charges.

“In connection with an unrelated case, the FBI has learned of the existence of emails that appear to be pertinent to the investigation,“ Mr Comey wrote in the letter released on Friday. He provided no further details about the nature of the emails or the other case.

Spokesmen for Ms Clinton did not immediately respond to a request for comment. She has previously apologized for her email arrangement, saying it was a mistake.

