FBI raises Isis and al-Qaeda link in Ohio State University attack

The man who injured 11 people in an attack at Ohio State University may have been inspired by Islamic State and the late al Qaeda-linked cleric Anwar al-Awlaki, FBI special agent in charge Angela Byers said Wednesday.

Islamic State on Tuesday claimed responsibility for the attack by suspect Abdul Razak Ali Artan a day earlier at the Columbus campus.

Al-Awlaki was killed by a US drone strike in 2011.

