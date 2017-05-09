FBI director James Comey fired by Trump administration
Spy chief sacked days after testifying on Capitol Hill over Russian election-meddling
James Comey has been removed as FBI director. File photograph: Win McNamee/Getty Images
US president Donald Trump has fired FBI director James Comey.
In a statement, Mr Trump said Mr Comey’s firing “will mark a new beginning” for the FBI.
The White House said the search for a new FBI director will begin immediately.
Mr Comey’s firing comes days after he testified on Capitol Hill about the FBI’s investigation into Russia’s election-meddling and possible connections between Russia and Mr Trump’s campaign.
More to follow . . .
PA