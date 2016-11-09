Far-right congratulates Trump: ‘Their world is collapsing. Ours is being built’

Around the world some far-right and rightwing nationalist leaders have been reacting with glee to Donald Trump’s election as US president, while other politicians, diplomats and prominent figures have been struggling to come to terms with ther result.

France

Marine Le Pen’s far-right Front National has welcomed the results claiming they herald a new world. Marine Le Pen, who is running for president next spring, has long said Trump’s politics were in French interests, congratulated the “free“ American people.

Le Pen’s most senior strategist, Florian Philippot, tweeted: “Their world is collapsing. Ours is being built.“

Netherlands

The Dutch far-right leader and MP Geert Wilders expressed his jubilation after early wins for Trump.

He wrote: “Florida and Utah for @realDonaldTrump. The people are taking their country back. So will we.”

United Kingdom

Ukip’s leader Nigel Farage hailed what he described as a revolution in America that has eclipsed the referendum vote to leave the European Union.

The US-based British historian Simon Schama said the result was a “calamity for democracy” that will “hearten fascists all over the world”. He also called for a Churchill figure to mount a fightback.

Some nations have expressed their alarm at the result, while others have put a brave face on the face on the results.

Russia

The lower house of parliament applauded the result.

State news agency RIA-Novosti said Vyacheslav Novikov, a member of the foreign affairs committee from the governing United Russia party, addressed the State Duma, saying: “Three minutes ago, Hillary Clinton acknowledged her defeat in the US presidential elections and just a second ago, Trump began his speech as president-elect. I congratulate all of you on this.”

The chamber, where the pro-Kremlin party holds an overwhelming majority, then broke into applause, the report said.

The leader of the nationalist Liberal Democratic party, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, said: “We of course regard with satisfaction that the better candidate of the two presented to the American voters was victorious.”

He said he hopes the Trump victory means US ambassador John Tefft departs Moscow.

“We hope that this ambassador leaves Russia ... he hates Russia.”

Garry Kasparov, former world champion turned vocal opponent of Vladimir Putin, tweeted simply: “Winter is here.“

Germany

The German defence minister, Ursula von der Leyen, said the emerging results were a “huge shock“. She told broadcaster ARD: “I think Trump knows that this was not a vote for him but rather against Washington, against the establishment.“

Norbert Roettgen, a member of Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union, said the German government was uncertain what Trump would do if he won.

“We‘re realising now that we have no idea what this American president will do if the voice of anger enters office and the voice of anger becomes the most powerful man in the world,” he told Deutschlandfunk radio.

“Geopolitically we are in a very uncertain situation,“ he added.

Mexico

Mexico‘s former presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador called for calm. In s video on Facebook he said Mexico was “a free, independent, sovereign country“.

“It is not a colony, it is not a protectorate, it does not depend on any foreign government.”

Australia

Australia‘s foreign minister, Julie Bishop, said the government was ready to work with “whomever the American people in their wisdom choose to be their president“.

Ms Bishop reflected it had been a “particularly bruising, divisive and hard-fought campaign“.

“However the new administration will have a number of challenges, particularly in our region, and we want to work constructively with the new administration to ensure the continued presence and leadership of the United States in our region.”

China

State media and Trump’s many Chinese admirers have continued to signal Beijing’s preference for a Trump win.

The state-run Xinhua news agency said the campaign highlighted that “the majority of Americans are rebelling against the US‘s political class and financial elites“.

The official Communist party newspaper People‘s Daily said the presidential election reveals an “ill democracy“.

Sweden

Sweden‘s former prime minister Carl Bildt said 2016 was the year of “double disaster“ for the west.

Argentina

Argentina‘s foreign minister, Susana Malcorra, said a Trump win would stall moves to improve relations between the countries due to the “more closed, isolationist and xenophobic” model he represented.

Mr Malcorra told Argentine television channel Todo Noticias that the conservative government of Maurico Macri had opened a new phase of cooperation and trade with Washington after years of strained relations under former president Cristina Fernandez. But there would be a “big stop” in this process if Trump won.

Japan

Japan‘s prime minister, Shinzo Abe, followed the vote count in his office and told an aide that “the competition is closer than expected”, according to the Kyodo news services.

The Japanese government remained neutral during the campaign but analysts have talked about a possible change in US policy toward Japan and the rest of Asia under a Trump presidency.

The chief cabinet secretary, Yoshihide Suga, reaffirmed his government‘s commitment to the US-Japan security alliance whatever the outcome.

Canada

Canada’s immigration site has suffered repeated outages. Some users in the United States, Canada and Asia saw an internal server error message when trying to access the Citizenship and Immigration Canada website.

Jokes about moving to Canada have been in abundance since Trump became the Republican nominee. Montreal’s mayor, Denis Coderre, tweeted - perhaps lightheartedly, perhaps not - “Please note: our integration office for newcomers of Montreal will remain open after the American vote ...“

Cuba

Communist Party member and noted economist and political scientist Esteban Morales told the Telesur network that Cubans “must be worried because I think this represents a new chapter”.

Carlos Alzugaray, a political scientist and retired Cuban diplomat, said Mr Trump’s victory could please some hard-liners in the Cuban leadership who worried that the country was moving too close to the United States too quickly.

Normalisation of relations has set off a tourism boom in Cuba and visits by hundreds of executives from the US and dozens of other nations newly interested in doing business on the island.

Mr Trump has promised to reverse Barack Obama’s opening with Cuba unless President Raul Castro agrees to more political freedom on the island, a concession considered a virtual impossibility.

Turkey

Justice minister Bekiz Bozdag said the change of presidency will not make a big difference to “deep-rooted” relations between the two countries.

He told the state-run Anadolu Agency: “In essence our relations are relations between two states and we hope that under the new presidential term the Turkish-US relations will be much better. That is our expectation.

“I saw an intense campaign for Hillary Clinton’s victory. Artists, sportsmen, all personalities worked for Clinton’s victory. But in elections, it is important to embrace the people. No one has won elections through newspaper headlines, opinion polls or television (campaigns).”

Guardian and Reuters