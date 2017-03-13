Extradition of alleged Nazi commander to be sought from US

Poland plans to seek the extradition of an American on suspicion of second World War crimes against humanity, Poland’s government-affiliated history institute said on Monday.

The Institute of National Remembrance (IPN) said that Michael K is suspected of ordering the killing of 44 Poles in 1944 in eastern Poland when he was a commander in the Nazi’s SS-led Ukrainian Self Defence Legion.

As a result of that order, several villages – including Chlaniow and Wladyslawin – were set on fire and buildings destroyed, said IPN.

It has asked a regional court in Poland’s Lublin to issue an arrest warrant for Michael K as the first step towards an extradition request.