Extradition of alleged Nazi commander to be sought from US
Poland to seek handover of officer suspected of ordering the killing of 44 Poles in 1944
Adolf Hitler and his chief of police Heinrich Himmler inspecting the SS Guard. Photograph: Getty Images
Poland plans to seek the extradition of an American on suspicion of second World War crimes against humanity, Poland’s government-affiliated history institute said on Monday.
The Institute of National Remembrance (IPN) said that Michael K is suspected of ordering the killing of 44 Poles in 1944 in eastern Poland when he was a commander in the Nazi’s SS-led Ukrainian Self Defence Legion.
As a result of that order, several villages – including Chlaniow and Wladyslawin – were set on fire and buildings destroyed, said IPN.
It has asked a regional court in Poland’s Lublin to issue an arrest warrant for Michael K as the first step towards an extradition request.