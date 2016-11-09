Doonbeg welcomes Donald Trump as ‘new neighbour’

“I’m very happy this morning. It is great to wake up and realise that your next door neighbour will be the next president of the United States. ”

They are the words this morning of a jubilant Doonbeg man, John O’Dea who said Donald Trump’s win in the US presidential election was “absolutely brilliant” and would put Doonbeg on the “global map”.

Speaking from Tubridy’s bar on Doonbeg’s main street, the chairman of Doonbeg Development Company said Mr Trump’s win would bring recognition to Doonbeg.

“I’m sure Trump will invest further in his golf resort here. Donald Trump is a good businessman. He set out to win the election and he won the election. He has surrounded himself with the very best people.”

Mr O’Dea added: “I listened to his speech this morning and his speech was absolutely excellent . Without a doubt, when he is in power with the right people around him, Trump will make great decisions. He wants to rebuild America and put America working again.”

The nearby Trump resort — rescued from receivership by the Trump Organisation nearly three years ago — is the largest employer in the area providing an annual multi-million euro spin-off to Doonbeg and west Clare.

One of those to benefit is owner of Tubridy’s bar, Tommy Tubridy, who said that in the day before voting that the ‘silent vote’ would win it for Mr Trump.

At his pub on Wednesday, where he was serving early morning coffee to the tired election watchers, Mr Tubridy said: “I’m delighted. Trump’s win is going to be very good for Doonbeg and for the whole of the county of Clare.”

“I am just happy that he has got through and I think the majority of the people of Doonbeg — 99.9 per cent of them — are behind Trump.”

Mr Tubridy believed the Trump win would be “good for jobs here” and that more jobs would come on stream.

The publican said that he expected Mr Trump to visit Doonbeg during his four-year presidency.

“I think he definitely will come — he loves the golf. He has invested €5 million here; hopefully he will be coming back.

“It has been a very good night for Doonbeg with Trump and also Mike Pence becoming vice president as he was strong family connections here on both sides.”

Holding a blue Make America Great banner aloft, Brendan Walsh said: “I am so happy with the Trump victory.”

A native of Co Mayo Mr Walsh is married to local woman Margaret Stack and has been coming to Doonbeg for the last 40 years.

A building contractor, Mr Walsh has been living in Boston for the past 46 years and voted for Mr Trump before his return to Ireland for a holiday.

“I am totally delighted that he has made president. I think he will do a fantastic job. He is a man of his word. He is a good family man. He has got great kids and I think he will do exactly what he said he is going to do with no BS. He will just get on with it,” he said.

“I love what he is all about. He is right what we need at this time. Clinton was there for 30 years and she did nothing. It was a continuation of Obama. Obamacare is a total disaster, the insurance costs are going up and up and up.”

He added: “I tell you, them Isis they will go hiding very shortly. They will be digging a hole very soon because Trump will give them a lot of stick.”

The Trump victory would be great for Doonbeg, he said. “All the Yanks will love to come here.”

On his early morning bread delivery round, local bread agent Rory Flynn said: “I think the Trump win can only be good for the area.”

The west Clare man said: “I don’t see any negative factors for the area with Donald Trump being elected president.”

Carpenter and Doonbeg native Tom Kelly said: “Trump’s win doesn’t come as a shock to me personally. His bark is worse than his bite and I don’t think he will be that bad as a president.”

Mr Kelly said Mr Trump’s win could only be good for the area with his investment in the golf course.

“ Doonbeg is a vibrant village in summertime and without that it would be like any other village in the west of Ireland, it would be basically dead.”

However, the jubilation at Mr Trump’s triumph in the village on Wednesday morning wasn’t universal. Local woman Rita McInerney admitted to being “in shock” at the win.

“I think it is bad myself. It is great for Doonbeg because it puts the focus back on the village with the Pence connection as well, but if you look at his foreign and trade policy, that can only be bad for Ireland,” she said.

“He doesn’t want any more J1s. He wants to get rid of the 50,000 illegal in America. He wants to bring back the multinationals, he wants to impose 20 per cent tax on imports.

“The positives of it is that governments need to go back to the people and Trump went back to the people; he connected with the people. It is a wake up call for governments that people need to be engaged.”

Ms McInerney said: “The people who voted for him are those who are disenfranchised. It is good for Doonbeg, but I am concerned for the country and the world.”

Ms McInerney’s father, Mort, said that he was delighted with the Trump win.

“My main objection to Hillary Clinton was that she is pro-choice and as far as I am concerned that is pro-death.”

“The win is also good for Doonbeg and it will increase visitor numbers to the area.”