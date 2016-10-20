Donald Trump will accept US election result - ‘if I win’

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has mocked the reaction to his much-derided comment made during the last televised US presidential debate of this campaign that he might not accept the election result.

Mr Trump kicked off a rally in Delaware, Ohio, by saying that he “would like to promise and pledge to all of my voters and supporters and to all of the people of the United States that I will totally accept the results of this great and historic presidential election.”

Then he added the proviso: “If I win.”

Mr Trump is continuing to raise concerns about the integrity of the election, despite a lack of evidence of widespread voter fraud in the country.

