Donald Trump urged to make Portland attack statement

Pressure is mounting on the US president, Donald Trump, to make a comment on the racist attack in Portland, Oregon that left two men dead.

Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche (23) and Rick Best (53) were fatally stabbed on Friday while intervening to stop a racist attack on a Muslim teenager on a commuter train.

The pair have been honoured as heroes by Portland’s mayor and the FBI, but the US president has remained silent, despite tweeting 10 times on Sunday on topics ranging from healthcare to fake news.

Pleas are now mounting on social media for Mr Trump to make a statement on the attack, which was carried out by a suspected white supremacist.

Dan Rather, the veteran American journalist, led the charge on Facebook, calling on Mr Trump to acknowledge the “brave Americans who died at the hands of someone who, when all the facts are collected, we may have every right to call a terrorist”.

Rather wrote in an emotional post that although the story “may not neatly fit into a narrative you pushed on the campaign trail and that has followed you into the White House”, the men were “not killed by an undocumented immigrant or a ‘radical Islamic terrorist’”.

“This ‘extremism’ may be of a different type than gets most of your attention, or even the attention in the press. But that doesn’t make it any less serious, or deadly,” he wrote.

“And this kind of ‘extremism’ is on the rise, especially in the wake of your political ascendency. Most people who study these sorts of things do not think that is a coincidence.

“I do not blame you directly for this incident. Nor do I think other people should. But what a President says, who he has around him, and the tone he sets can set the tone for the nation at large.”

Rather finished his post by noting that Portland might not be on the president’s radar because it is a liberal city, but “it is still an American city. And you are its President”.

By Monday morning, the post had nearly 350,000 likes and 9,900 comments. His tweet linking to the Facebook post had been liked 19,000 times.

Rather’s sentiments were echoed by scores of Twitter users who were dismayed by the president’s failure to speak about the double murder.

Meanwhile, one of the teenagers whom Mr Best and Mr Namkai-Meche stepped in to protect from the attack has paid tribute to the men. Destinee Mangum, who was travelling with a Muslim friend when the attack began, said the men had saved her life.

“They lost their lives because of me and my friend, and the way we looked,” she

told KPTV in Oregon. “I just want to say thank you to them and their family, and that I appreciate them. Without them, we probably would be dead right now.”

Guardian Service