Donald Trump sues over late voting at Latino market in Nevada

Donald Trump has sued the registrar of voters in Clark County, Nevada, over a polling place in Las Vegas that was allowed to remain open late last week to accommodate people who were lined up to vote.

The Republican presidential candidate and Democrat Hillary Clinton are in a close contest for Nevada’s six electoral votes in Tuesday‘s election after a long and contentious campaign. Nevada is one of several states that permits early voting and Las Vegas is viewed as a base of support for Clinton.

Nevada state law says voters who are in line at 8pm, when the polls close, must be allowed to cast their ballots.

Trump’s lawsuit, filed in a Nevada state court on Monday, said election officials violated state law because they allowed people to join the line after 8pm at a polling location at a Latino market.

Trump, who said last month that he might not accept the outcome of the national election if he thinks it is unfair, asked in the lawsuit that the ballots from the Latino market be kept separate from other votes, pending any legal challenges to the state‘s results.

“We have to keep the system honest,” Trump said on Fox News.

Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin said the lawsuit asks the county to preserve records, “which is already required by law for us to do that”.

Representatives for the Clinton campaign could not be reached immediately for comment on the lawsuit.

– Reuters