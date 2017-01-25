Donald Trump signs executive order on Mexico border wall

US president Donald Trump on Wednesday signed directives to build a wall along the US border with Mexico and crack down on US cities that shield illegal immigrants, proceeding with sweeping and divisive plans to curb immigration and boost national security.

The Republican president is also expected to take steps in the coming days to limit legal immigration, including executive orders restricting refugees and blocking the issuing of visas to people from several Muslim-majority Middle Eastern and North African countries, including Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Iraq, Iran, Libya and Yemen.

Mr Trump signed two executive orders during an appearance at the department of homeland security, one on building a wall along the roughly 3,200km US-Mexico border and the other to strip federal grant money from “sanctuary” states and cities, often governed by Democrats, that harbour illegal immigrants.

In cities such as San Francisco, local officials, often Democrats, refuse to co-operate with federal authorities on actions against illegal immigrants.

“The American people are no longer going to have to be forced to subsidise this disregard for our laws,” White House spokesman Sean Spicer said.

Construction costs

In an interview with ABC News on Wednesday, Mr Trump said construction on the wall would start within months, with planning starting immediately, and that Mexico would pay back to the US “100 per cent” of the costs.

Reuters