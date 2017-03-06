Donald Trump set to sign new immigration order

US president Donald Trump is expected to sign a new executive order on immigration temporarily halting entries to the US for people from six Muslim-majority countries who are seeking new visas, sources have revealed.

On Monday, Mr Trump will sign the order which aims to address legal issues that arose from the original directive, after it was blocked by the courts.

According to a fact sheet distributed to US politicians, people from Sudan, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia and Yemen who do not currently have valid visas will be blocked from coming to the US for 90 days.

Iraq was originally included on the list of banned countries.

But according to the fact sheet, Iraq was removed from the order after agreeing to increase co-operation with the US government on vetting of its citizens applying for a travel visa.

Iraq has said its removal from the order sends a “positive message” for relations.

Government spokesman Saad al-Hadithi said the decision to revise the ban shows that there is a “real partnership” between Washington and Baghdad.

Demand for travel to the US over the coming months has flattened out following a positive start to the year, with uncertainty over a possible new travel order likely deterring visitors, travel analysis company ForwardKeys said on Monday.

ForwardKeys, which analyses 16 million flight reservations a day from major global reservation systems, also said that travel from the US to and from the Middle East has been especially hard hit after Mr Trump’s original order.

Agencies