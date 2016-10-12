Donald Trump's groping boast should offend ‘any decent human being’– Obama

Barack Obama assailed Republican nominee Donald Trump on Tuesday over remarks about groping women, also criticising Republicans who continued to support the candidate.

“You don’t have to be a husband or a father to hear what we heard just a few days ago and say that’s not right,” the president said in Greensboro, North Carolina, in his first public remarks since the release of a 2005 tape showing Mr Trump bragging about groping and kissing women without their consent.

“You just have to be a decent human being to say that’s not right.”

Campaigning on behalf of Hillary Clinton in North Carolina, Mr Obama said the Republican presidential nominee is unfit “for a job at 7-Eleven”, let alone the presidency.

He encouraged the crowd of nearly 8,000 to respond at the ballot box in November.

“If it makes you mad”, the president said, “then you say ‘That’s not somebody I want representing the United States of America.’ You can do something about it, North Carolina.”

“The guy says stuff nobody would find tolerable if they were applying for a job at 7-Eleven,” he added.

The president, among Ms Clinton’s most powerful surrogates, did not reserve his criticism solely for Trump. He also mocked Republicans who rebuked Mr Trump’s comments but continued to endorse his candidacy.

“That doesn’t make sense to me,” Mr Obama said. “You can’t have it both ways here. You can’t repeatedly denounce what is said by someone and then say but I’m still going to endorse him to be the most powerful person on the planet and to put them in charge.”

He also expressed his disbelief at the Republicans who have expressed hope that Mr Trump might change his ways.

“What did you think? He was going to transform himself? I mean, I’m 55 and it’s hard for me to change. I know at 70 it’s going to be harder.”

Earlier in the day, White House press secretary Josh Earnest told reporters the president had found Mr Trump’s boasting about his behavior toward women to be “repugnant.”

There had been a wide consensus across the political spectrum, Mr Earnest added, that Mr Trump’s remarks “constituted sexual assault”.

