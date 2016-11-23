Donald Trump picks Nikki Haley as UN ambassador

US president-elect Donald Trump has picked South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, who was critical of him during his election campaign and who has little foreign policy experience, to be US ambassador to the UN.

Two sources familiar with the decision also said the ambassadorship will be a cabinet-level position.

The choice of Ms Haley was announced in a statement on Wednesday from Trump’s transition team.

“Governor Haley has a proven track record of bringing people together regardless of background or party affiliation to move critical policies forward for the betterment of her state and our country,” the Republican president-elect said in the statement.

Ms Haley, a 44-year-old Republican, sharply criticised Mr Trump during the presidential campaign over his harsh rhetoric about illegal immigrants and for not speaking forcefully enough against white supremacists.

The choice of Ms Haley, a daughter of Indian immigrants who is an active voice for tolerance, may be aimed at countering criticism of Mr Trump’s divisive comments about immigrants and minorities, as well as accusations of sexism, during his campaign for the November 8th election, in which he defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Ms Haley led an effort last year to remove the Confederate flag from the grounds of the South Carolina state capitol after the killing of nine black churchgoers in Charleston.

The flag was carried by pro-slavery Confederate forces during the US civil war and is viewed by many as a racist emblem.

She condemned Mr Trump during the Republican presidential primary campaign for not disavowing the support of white supremacist group the Ku Klux Klan and one of its former leaders, David Duke.

In her rebuttal to president Barack Obama’s state of the union address in January, Ms Haley called for tolerance on immigration and civility in politics in what some saw as a rebuke of Mr Trump.

“During anxious times, it can be tempting to follow the siren call of the angriest voices,” she said. “We must resist that temptation.”

Ms Haley also criticised Mr Trump for not releasing his tax returns, prompting the New York real estate mogul to hit back on Twitter: “The people of South Carolina are embarrassed of Nikki Haley!”

In the early days of the primary contest to pick this year’s Republican presidential nominee, Ms Haley was mentioned as a possible vice-presidential pick.

She supported Trump rivals Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz in the primary before saying last month she would vote for Mr Trump despite reservations about his character.

Mr Trump is due to succeed Mr Obama, a Democrat, on January 20th.

Experience

Ms Haley, a state politician before becoming governor, has little experience in foreign relations.

According to the Post and Courier of Charleston, her international experience involves negotiating development deals with international companies who want to work in South Carolina.

She has led seven overseas trade missions as governor, it reported.

“She is also a proven dealmaker, and we look to be making plenty of deals. She will be a great leader representing us on the world stage,” Mr Trump said in the statement announcing his appointment.

Ms Haley would succeed Mr Obama’s UN envoy, Samantha Power, in the high-profile position.

The US is one of five permanent veto-powers on the 15-member UN Security Council, along with Russia, China, France and Britain.

Ms Haley will be working with a new UN secretary-general after the UN General Assembly appointed former Portuguese prime minister António Guterres to the position in October for a five-year term beginning January 1st, 2017.

He will replace Ban Ki-moon of South Korea.

Washington is the largest funder of the 193-member UN, paying more than one-quarter of the $8 billion (about €7.6 billion) peacekeeping budget and 22 per cent of the several billion dollar regular budget.

Conflicts on interest

Meanwhile, in an interview with the New York Times, Mr Trump denied there could be conflicts of interest due to a lack of separation between his presidency and his many businesses.

He said: “The law’s totally on my side, the president can’t have a conflict of interest.”

Mr Trump took his strongest stance yet against the so-called “alt-right”, a term often used as code for the white supremacist movement.

Though members are celebrating his victory, he said: “It’s not a group I want to energise. And if they are energised, I want to look into it and find out why.”

Reuters and PA