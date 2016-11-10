Donald Trump in quotes: 10 outrageous remarks

1. “An ‘extremely credible source’ has called my office and told me that Barack Obama’s birth certificate is a fraud.”

- A tweet from August 2012 doubting the US president’s place of birth.

2. “Ariana Huffington is unattractive, both inside and out. I fully understand why her former husband left her for a man – he made a good decision.”

- A tweet from August 2012. Irish sitcom writer Graham Linehan had a retort that was popular among users: “@realDonaldTrump what is about her you don’t like? The real hair?”

3. “I will build a great wall – and nobody builds walls better than me, believe me – and I’ll build them very inexpensively. I will build a great, great wall on our southern border, and I will make Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words.”

- A key part of Trump’s immigration policy, included in his candidacy announcement speech, as reported on CBS.

4. “When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending the best. They’re not sending you, they’re sending people that have lots of problems and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bring crime. They’re rapists. . . And some, I assume, are good people”

- Another line regarding immigration as included in his candidacy announcement speech, as reported in the Washington Post.

5. “A lot of people up there can’t get jobs. They can’t get jobs, because there are no jobs, because China has our jobs and Mexico has our jobs. They all have jobs.”

- Trump addressed employment when he announced he would run for president, as reported in the Washington Post.

6. “The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make US manufacturing non-competitive.”

- A November 2012 tweet attempting to debunk climate change.

7. Regarding John McCain: “He’s not a war hero. He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.”

- Trump made the comments in July 2015 about the former naval aviator, who was held prisoner in Hanoi during the Vietnam War, as reported in the New York Times.

8. “Because you’d be in jail.”

- A debate retort from Mr Trump to Hillary Clinton’s remark that she was glad the Republican was not in charge of laws in the US. His sentiment would evolve into to a popular chant among his supporters: “Lock her up.”

9. “By the way if she gets to pick her judges, nothing you can do, folks. Although the second amendment people, maybe there is, I don’t know.”

- A remark Mr Trump made about gun control in the event of Ms Clinton being elected. Without elaborating, he said second amendment supporters may be able to successfully protect their right to bear arms from the Clinton administration.

10. Regarding sexual advances on women and celebrity status: “You can do anything. Grab ’em by the pussy. You can do anything.”

- Picked up by a hot mic on a 2005 Access Hollywood tape. Trump later denied sexually assaulting women and said the comments were “locker-room talk”.