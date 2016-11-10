Donald Trump due to meet Obama on transition of power

US president elect Donald Trump will travel to the White House on Thursday after being elected as the 45th US president.

Barack Obama will host Mr Trump at a meeting in the Oval Office as part of the transition of power.

The meeting at about 4pm Irish Time comes after a bitter campaign in which Mr Obama branded Mr Trump “unfit” for the presidency and “woefully unprepared”. But Mr Obama has urged American’s to respect the shock election result.

Speaking from White House he said: “That’s what the country needs - a sense of unity; a sense of inclusion; a respect for our institutions, our way of life, rule of law; and a respect for each other.”

But many have been in no mood heed that call for unity. Thousands of demonstrators crowded into streets and surrounding his buildings in major American cities on Wednesday night. Some held banners saying “ She got more votes “ a reference to Hillary Clinton appearing poised to win the popular vote.

Others who protesters were supporters of Bernie Sanders, the “democratic socialist” who Mrs Clinton narrowly beat for the Democratic nomination.

Mr Sanders reacted to Mr Trump’s victory by acknowledging that he successfully tapped into antiestablishment rage but Mr Sanders vowed to continue to challenge him.

Meanwhile Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has spoken of his determination to dismantle Mr Obama’s flagship health insurance policy as soon as possible.

After speaking to Mr Trump, Mr McConnell said: “It’s pretty high on our agenda, as you know. I would be shocked if we didn’t move forward and keep our commitment to the American people.”

During the campaign Mr Trump promised to immediately repeal Obamacare. But some commentators predict he may get cold feet because such a move would leave millions of Americans without health cover, and he has no alternative to help them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pundits on The Weeds, Vox’s policy podcast, suggested he may be deploy a constantly extended sunset clause to keep Obamacare going.

European Commission seeks clarity

Elsewhere European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker has called for clarity from on issues in which Mr Trump’s campaign remarks have rattled Europe, including s global trade, climate policy and future relations with Nato.

“We would like to know how things will proceed with global trade policy,” Juncker said at a business event in Berlin.

“We would like to know what intentions he has regarding the (Nato) alliance. We must know what climate policies he intends to pursue. This must be cleared up in the next few months.”

Mr Juncker said he did not expect the trade deal between the United States and the European Union, currently being negotiated, to be finalised this year as previously planned.

“The trade deal with the United States, I do not view that as something that would happen in the next two years,” he said.

Meanwhile former US secretary of state Madeleine Albright has warned Trump against American isolationism, telling him the US must play its part in the Nato alliance.

“Nato is obviously key. We are responsible for each other, a two-way street,” Albright told the Guardian in an interview on Wednesday.

Mr Trump alarmed many in July when, at the Republican national convention where he accepted his party’s nomination, he implied that the US might not protect other members of Nato if they were not contributing enough to the military costs, and hinted he could withdraw

US forces from around the world. A cornerstone of Nato’s strength, and global security, is the pact that an attack on one member is an attack on all.

“The US must be involved abroad. If we are not engaged, then the system doesn’t work at all, or, even, a new system cannot be created,” she said.

A Russian diplomat says Moscow had contacts with the Trump campaign ahead of the election, AP reports.

Deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as telling the Interfax news agency that “there were contacts” with influential people in Trump’s circle. “I don’t say that all of them, but a whole array of them, supported contacts with Russian representatives.”

Russia was openly accused of interfering in favour of Mr Trump during the campaign. The Obama administration claimed Russian authorities hacked damaging Democratic party emails that were then leaked to WikiLeaks.

Russian president Vladimir Putin denied the claims. After Trump’s election he was quick to call for a new era of “fully fledged relations” between Washington and Moscow.

Guardian