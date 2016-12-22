Donald Trump calls for US to strengthen its nuclear capability

US president-elect Donald Trump called on Thursday for the country to expand its nuclear weapons capabilities until the world “comes to its senses” - a signal he may support costly efforts to modernise the ageing US nuclear arsenal.

During the next decade, US ballistic missile submarines, bombers and land-based missiles - the three legs of the nuclear triad - are expected to reach the end of their useful lives.

Maintaining and modernising the arsenal is expected to cost about $1 trillion over 30 years, according to independent estimates.

“The US must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes,” Mr Trump said in a post on Twitter.

Mr Trump, who is at his Florida resort for the Christmas holiday, gave no details about what prompted his tweet.

Representatives for his transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr Trump, who won the election on November 8th and takes office on January 20th, campaigned on a platform of building up the US military, but also pledged to cut taxes and control federal spending.

Meeting

Trump met on Wednesday with a dozen Pentagon officials involved with defence acquisition programmes, as well as the chief executives of Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co, the country’s two largest defence contractors.

Reuters