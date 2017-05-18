Donald Trump and the enemy within

Enemies from within have launched a “deep state” smear campaign, news organisations are acting with ulterior motives, and the worst attacks are yet to come. Pushing back against the biggest threat so far to Donald Trump’s young presidency, his most fervent supporters are building alternative narratives to run alongside the “establishment” media account –from relatively benign diversions to more bizarre conspiracies.

“They’re going to say that Donald Trump has Alzheimer’s,” said the president’s friend and long-time associate Roger Stone, who made an online video laying out how the president’s own cabinet could trigger a never-used provision of the 25th amendment to the US constitution to stage a coup on the grounds that Trump is mentally unsound. “This is the game plan. Watch carefully,” Stone swore.

As Americans process a dizzying week of damning revelations about the president – his firing of the FBI director, James Comey; his disclosure of highly sensitive intelligence to Russia; and his plea to Comey to drop the bureau’s investigation of his fired national-security adviser, Mike Flynn – Mr Trump has found shelter on the right, where the collective judgment of the conservative media and the Republican Party so far seems to be to dismiss the allegations as “fake news”, shift the blame and change the subject.

With varying degrees of credibility and credulity, conservatives have fed stories that Mr Trump is the victim of sabotage by an adversarial intelligence community full of Trojan-horse holdovers from the Obama administration. “There is someone burrowed into the intelligence community who wants to hurt Trump,” the conservative author and radio host Laura Ingraham warned. They have accused the media of abetting felons inside the government who are leaking damaging information about Trump and jeopardising national security, perhaps with revenge in mind. After all, reported Matt Drudge, Mr Trump had once called out the Washington Post’s owner, Jeff Bezos, for potential antitrust violations.

They also pointed to a familiar and irritating theme from the presidential campaign: the same people who told them they were throwing away their vote on Mr Trump, a man who was supposed to be too reckless and buffoonish to ever get elected, are now gloating that they were right all along.

Trump supporters “see the news media and the establishment as one of those airlines dragging them down the aisle, bloodying them,” said Alex Castellanos, a Republican strategist, who said that Trump’s foes often fail to understand how their criticism can backfire. “And when they assault him it validates the idea that he’s the only thing there to protect us from them.”

WASHPOST owner personally motivated in bloodsport after Trump threat of AMAZON monopoly breakup. Follow the clicks! https://t.co/mqp6ClV8vY — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) May 16, 2017

WASHPOST Newsroom staff openly applauding at latest Trump hit finally clarifies how this has turned into nothing but a bloodsport! — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) May 16, 2017

Anyone who assumes widespread defections against the president in short order, Mr Castellanos added, should understand that many of President Trump’s fans are not eager to see a return to the establishment-dominated political order he promised to demolish. “ ‘See how poorly it’s turned out for you? See how erratic and uncertain life is with Donald Trump? Come back!’ I don’t think so,” he added.

For many Trump loyalists the issue is not whether his presidency is messy and chaotic and dysfunctional. Many of them seemed resigned long ago to the fact that it would be. The more relevant question is whether they see anyone else who is equipped to change Washington, DC, in the way Mr Trump promised he would.

Presidential appearance: Donald Trump at the US Coast Guard Academy commencement ceremony in Connecticut on Wednesday. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

On Wednesday the president seemed to agree with the narrative that his supporters have been constructing. “I did not get elected to serve the Washington media or special interests,” he said during a commencement address at the Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut. “I was elected to serve the forgotten men and women in our country, and that’s what I’m doing.”

Barely four months into Mr Trump’s presidency the vast majority of Republicans nationwide so far seem unfazed, polls show. Gallup reported his approval among Republicans this week at 84 percent, although that has slipped slightly in the past two weeks. Among all Americans it is 38 percent.

Mr Trump and his aides have already started playing to the mistrust that many Americans have with the country’s political and media establishment as a way to deflect the week’s news. The message was a classic us-versus-them battle cry: they want their power back, and we cannot let them have it.

Team Trump: a campaign email urging the president’s supporters “to go into the trenches to FIGHT BACK”

His campaign issued that plea in an email to supporters on Tuesday night, just hours after the New York Times reported his request to Mr Comey to shut down the federal investigation into Mr Flynn. It read: “Every day from here on out will be an uphill battle – and we need to be prepared to go into the trenches to FIGHT BACK.”

In the conservative media an alternate story line has already taken shape. In this story Mr Comey, an embittered and opportunistic employee whom President Trump fired, is now trying to redeem himself with retroactively released – and unseen – memos of his version of events. On the Fox News show Fox & Friends on Wednesday morning one of the hosts, Brian Kilmeade, expressed disbelief. “If you write it down, does that mean it’s true?” he asked.

The chief accomplice in this version of events is the news media, which in the case of the Washington Post erupted into cheers when its story on Mr Trump’s disclosure of intelligence to Russia broke. “WASHPOST Newsroom staff openly applauding at latest Trump hit finally clarifies how this has turned into nothing but a bloodsport!” Mr Drudge wrote on Twitter. (A reporter for the Post had actually written on Twitter that the newsroom applauded when the story broke an online traffic record.)

And if there is any criminal wrongdoing these accounts pin that on the leakers inside the “deep state”, a phrase popularised by Trump administration officials such as the chief strategist, Stephen Bannon, to describe the vast bureaucracy of federal employees seeking to undermine the president.

Team Trump: Alex Jones broadcasting from the Infowars studio in Texas. Photograph: Ilana Panich-Linsman/New York Times

In some corners the explanations took on a much more sinister tone. Fox News, talk radio and websites like Alex Jones’s Infowars heavily covered the story of a murdered employee of the Democratic National Committee and attempted to link his death to unproven claims that he surreptitiously sent party documents to WikiLeaks. The staff member’s family have vigorously denied the story and distanced themselves from the private investigator working on the murder case, who has given conflicting accounts of his findings.

But the mainstream media, these organisations said, were burying the story and focusing on Mr Trump’s woes instead. “Where’s the Washington Post on this?” Ingraham asked on Fox. Then there were Mr Stone and Mr Jones, who made the video about their suspicions that a coup was in the offing. (Under a provision of the 25th amendment, if a majority of the cabinet and the vice-president decide that the president can no longer carry out his duties, the vice-president replaces him.) In the same video Mr Jones urged President Trump’s supporters to fight attempts to undermine him. “There is a cultural war,” Mr Jones said. “They want to bully you into submission.”

Mr Jones touched on a point that some conservatives say will make it difficult for Mr Trump’s core supporters to abandon him. The president has created his own political culture, and its devotees are strongly and emotionally committed to it. “They took a huge risk, and they are deeply invested,” said Charlie Sykes, a conservative author who has been critical of Mr Trump. And the news cycle they inhabit, he added, is only hardening their beliefs. “These days when people say, ‘Oh, my gosh, this really looks terrible. Was I possibly wrong about Trump?’ they quickly go on social media or see the shows and instantaneously find something that reinforces their opinion,” Sykes added. “And they cling to that.” – (New York Times)