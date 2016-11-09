Dollar and peso tumble, as markets react to Trump performance

The US dollar tumbled more than two per cent versus the Japanese yen at one point and turned tail against other major peers in volatile trade on Wednesday, as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump edged ahead of Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in a tight US election battle.

Mr Trump held slight leads in the vital battleground states of Florida and Ohio, clinging to a narrow advantage over Ms Clinton in key states that could decide their race for the White House.

The dollar was down roughly 2.5 percent at 102.430 yen in a volatile day that also saw it rise to 105.480 earlier. The dollar fell 1.2 percent against the Swiss franc, another safe-haven, at 0.9660 franc.

“The catalyst behind the dollar’s slide was reports that put Trump ahead of Clinton in the battleground state of Florida,” said Junichi Ishikawa, senior forex strategist at IG Securities in Tokyo. “Risk aversion is in the air with equities tumbling.”

The Mexican peso was volatile, with US currency moving up 6.5 percent to 19.49 pesos.

Recently, the peso had suffered deep losses when the likelihood of a Trump victory appeared high. Trump has pledged to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with Mexico and Canada, a move that could damage the economies of the export-heavy nations.

The euro was up 1.3 percent at $1.1163.

Gold jumped 3 per cent to its highest in five weeks. Spot gold was up 2.9 percent at $1,311.80 an ounce. Bullion peaked at $1,312.80, its strongest since October 4th.

Oil prices also turned downhill on Wednesday. With traders glued to their screens, Brent crude futures unusually only started trading shortly before 1am (irish-time), but as vote counting advanced, trading activity shot up and prices became highly volatile. After seesawing early Brent prices turned downhill as the race between Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton tightened, shedding over 2 percent in value from their last settlement, to $45 per barrel at 2.50am.

Copper slid more than 1 per cent on Wednesday, easing from last session’s one-year peak. Expectations of strong demand from top consumer China kept a floor under the market.