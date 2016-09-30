Clinton labels Trump ‘unhinged’ over tweets on ex-beauty queen

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump escalated his attacks on a former beauty queen with an unsubstantiated allegation about a sex tape in predawn Twitter posts on Friday that prompted Democratic rival Hillary Clinton to denounce him as “unhinged”.

Mr Trump’s refusal to drop his invective against Alicia Machado, the Miss Universe he criticised for gaining weight after she won the crown in 1996, threatened to damage his already weak standing among women and Hispanic people.

With less than six weeks to go until the November 8th election, Mr Trump made reference - without giving evidence - to a sex tape involving the Venezuelan-born Ms Machado, who has publicly denounced him all week as a humiliating bully.

New fodder

His attacks provided critics with new fodder to question his temperament for the White House.

“Did Crooked Hillary help disgusting (check out sex tape and past) Alicia M become a US citizen so she could use her in the debate?” Trump said in his Twitter messages in the early hours of Friday.

He did not elaborate on his allegations, beyond saying that the Clinton campaign was unaware of the beauty queen’s past and had been “duped” by her.

Politico reported that Ms Machado has starred in racy reality TV programmes and posed naked for Playboy’s Mexican version, but said media outlets have found no evidence she has starred in pornographic films.

Ms Machado, now a US citizen, dismissed the fresh attacks with a message on Instagram, calling them “cheap lies” from a man intent on defaming her.

“By way of his hate campaign, the Republican candidate insists on discrediting and demoralising a woman, which is clearly one of his most frightening characteristics,” she wrote in her post in Spanish, next to a photo of herself draped in a US flag.

Ms Clinton’s campaign said in a Twitter post under the candidate’s name that, “This is ... unhinged, even for Trump.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“When something gets under Donald’s thin skin, he lashes out and can’t let go. This is dangerous for a president,” another post said, praising Ms Machado for standing up to Mr Trump.

Campaign spokesman Nick Merrill said Ms Clinton called Ms Machado on Friday to thank her for the courage she has shown.

Ms Clinton raised Mr Trump’s treatment of Ms Machado during their first presidential debate on Monday night as an example of how he views women.

Ms Clinton said Mr Trump, the former owner of the Miss Universe pageants, had called Ms Machado “Miss Piggy” and also “Miss Housekeeping” because she was a Latina.

The New York real estate mogul attacked Ms Machado the following day in a television interview as he sought to rebound from a debate that Ms Clinton was widely viewed as having won.

He also promised to hit Ms Clinton harder in their next debate, on October 9th, suggesting he might attack Ms Clinton on the infidelities of her husband, former President Bill Clinton.

‘Real problem’

Speaking to Fox News on Tuesday, Mr Trump said Ms Machado had gained a “massive amount of weight” after her pageant win and that it was a “real problem”.

Critics said his offensive this week raised questions about Mr Trump’s character. The former television reality star has never run for office before and his habit of making off-the-cuff insults has alarmed many in the Republican Party establishment.

“When one of the two presidential candidate finds himself in a Twitter war with a former Miss Universe and is attacking her throughout the night ... not only does it demonstrate a lack of restraint but almost an incapacity to control impulses,” Republican strategist Steve Schmidt, who is not a Trump supporter, said in a telephone interview on Friday.

“That aspect of character, applied to the test of presidential temperament and comportment and the expectations that voters have about how the most powerful person in the world should behave under pressure, will not help him.”

In taking the bait Ms Clinton dangled on Monday, Mr Trump echoed his August entanglement in a days-long public dispute with the parents of a Muslim Army captain killed in Iraq. That incident caused anguish among many Republican leaders concerned that he had nothing to gain by attacking a grieving family.

Mr Trump’s remarks today could hurt him further with women and Hispanic voters, both groups that favour Ms Clinton in opinion polls. Ms Clinton (68), a former US senator and secretary of state, is the first woman to win the presidential nomination of a major US political party and has led Mr Trump in opinion polls.

The latest Reuters/Ipsos national tracking poll, released today, showed Ms Clinton leading by 43 per cent to Mr Trump’s 38 per cent among likely voters.

This afternoon the Republican candidate tweeted a sarcastic reference to the sort of important 3am calls that White House incumbents receive and that were made famous in a 2008 Clinton presidential campaign commercial.

Mr Trump has criticised Ms Clinton as having been asleep and missing such a call during the 2012 attack in Benghazi, Libya, when she was secretary of state.

“For those few people knocking me for tweeting at three o’clock in the morning, at least you know I will be there, awake, to answer the call!” Trump said in his tweet.

Faulty microphone

Ms Clinton mocked Mr Trump this week after he complained that he had a faulty microphone during Monday’s debate.

The Commission on Presidential Debates said on Friday that, “Regarding the first debate, there were issues regarding Donald Trump’s audio that affected the sound level in the debate hall.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The sound was not affected for the record-setting audience of 84 million people who tuned into the 90-minute exchange.

Reuters