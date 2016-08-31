Chris Brown released on bail after alleged assault

Singer Chris Brown has been bailed out of jail following his arrest after a stand-off of nearly 14 hours with police.

Brown was arrested late on Tuesday night after posting 250,000 US dollars bail at his home in the Tarzana neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

He had been arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after a woman called for help from a gathering at his home.

The woman was not identified but but model Baylee Curran said that Brown pointed a gun at her face.

The arrest occurred outside the view of several news helicopters that swirled overhead and throngs of camera crews gathered at the bottom of Brown’s hilltop estate.

Ms Curran said Brown and another man became angry with her when she admired the man’s diamond necklace.

She said she and her friend ran outside as one of Brown’s associates gave chase and hid under a neighbour’s SUV.

The model also said she has visited Brown’s home in the past and never encountered any trouble.

Brown later posted rambling messages on social media proclaiming his innocence and rebuffing reports that he barricaded himself in his “palace”.

“Y’all gonna stop playing with me like I’m the villain out here, like I’m going crazy,” he said in one Instagram video, waving a cigarette and looking at the camera.

“When you get the warrant or whatever you need to do, you’re going to walk right up in here and you’re going to see nothing. You idiots.”

Brown’s attorney, Mark Geragos, arrived at the house before police served a search warrant at 1pm on Tuesday. Mr Geragos stayed on the property until about 5pm when Brown was transported for booking downtown.

The stand-off and subsequent media attention provided a chaotic scene in the balmy and typically quiet neighbourhood as police closed off nearby streets and rerouted traffic.

Throughout the afternoon, several of Brown’s associates descended to the street below Brown’s estate.

They declined to identify themselves or answer questions from the media about what occurred. In some instances, the men were belligerent, flashing obscene hand gestures and grabbing recording equipment.

The incident is the latest in a series of missteps for Brown, who has been in repeated legal trouble since his felony conviction in the 2009 assault of his then-girlfriend, Rihanna, ahead of the Grammys.

He completed his probation in that case last year.

Brown struck a man outside a Washington DC hotel in 2013 and was charged with misdemeanour assault. The singer was ordered into rehab but was dismissed from the facility for violating its rules.

Brown spent two and a half months in custody, with US marshals shuttling him between Los Angeles and the nation’s capital for court hearings.

Brown was accused of throwing a brick at his mother’s car following a counselling session in another incident while in treatment. It came after Brown completed court-ordered anger management classes.

