Chelsea Manning to be released from prison

US president Barack Obama on Tuesday commuted the majority of the prison sentence of Chelsea Manning, the former US military intelligence analyst who is serving 35 years in prison for passing classified government and military files to WikiLeaks, the White House said.

Manning, formerly known as US Army Pte First Class Bradley Manning, has accepted responsibility for leaking the material, and said she was confronting her gender dysphoria at the time of the leaks, while she was deployed in Iraq in 2010.

Manning has been imprisoned for six years - longer than any other official leaker in US history.

She is now set to go free on May 17th, 2017, rather than in 2045.

NBC News reported last week that Manning had been on a shortlist for commutation.

Ahead of US president-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, Manning last week called on Mr Obama to show her clemency, saying that this was her last chance for freedom “for a very long time”.

She said that the appeal she filed against her sentence last May would take many years to work its way through the courts.

Other commutations

The White House said Manning is one of 209 inmates whose sentences Mr Obama is shortening.

Most of the other people receiving commutations were serving sentences for non-violent drug offences.

Mr Obama is also pardoning 64 people, including retired Gen James Cartwright, who was charged with making false statements during an inquiry into the disclosure of classified information.

