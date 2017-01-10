Charleston gunman sentenced to death for church massacre

White supremacist Dylann Roof has been sentenced to death for killing nine black church members, becoming the first American to get the death penalty for federal hate crimes.

Roof (22) had been convicted in December of the 2015 massacre of nine black men and women during a Bible study meeting at a church in Charleston, South Carolina, by the same jury that has condemned him to death.

Roof was found guilty of 33 federal charges, including hate crimes resulting in death, for the shootings at the historic Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church.

Jurors in the case deliberated for less than three hours.

Roof stared straight ahead as the judge read through the jury’s verdict findings before announcing his death sentence, local media reported on social media.

Unrepentant

Roof, who represented himself for the penalty phase on the trial, was unrepentant during his closing argument earlier in the day.

He told jurors he still felt the massacre was something he had to do and did not ask that his life be spared.

“Today’s sentencing decision means that this case will not be over for a very long time,” Roof’s lawyers, who represented him for the guilt phase, said in a statement after the verdict was announced.

Roof still faces a trial on murder charges in state court, where prosecutors are also seeking the death penalty.

Roof told FBI agents when they arrested him a day after the June 17th killings that he wanted the shootings to bring back segregation or start a race war.

