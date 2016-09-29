Casualties feared as train crashes into station in New Jersey
No confirmation on injuries after incident in Hoboken outside New York City
A commuter train has crashed into a New Jersey rail station during the Thursday morning rush hour, causing serious damage.
There is no word so far on any injuries.
TV footage and photographs from the scene show damage to the rail car and extensive structural damage to the Hoboken station.
Radio station WFAN anchor John Minko told New York radio station WINS that the train “went right through the barriers and into the reception area”.
Rail service was suspended in and out of Hoboken, which is about 11km outside New York City.
Hoboken is the final stop for several train lines, and the images show a train that appears to have gone through the bumper stop at the end of a track.
The train came to a halt in a covered area between the station’s indoor waiting area and the platform.
A metal structure covering the area collapsed.
