Carrie Fisher’s ashes carried in ‘Prozac urn’ at funeral

Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds have been laid to rest at a funeral in Los Angeles, where the ashes of the Star Wars actress were carried in an urn shaped like a Prozac pill.

The actresses were buried together during a private family service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park-Hollywood Hills following their deaths just a day apart.

Following the service, Reynolds’ son Todd Fisher said: “We had a beautiful service. Everyone is as settled as we can be.

“We’ll have a bigger service down the road for the public and all their other friends but this was a private family service. It was fitting.

“We have so much of them that was left behind, all of my sister’s words and all the movies and things they created and that’s what we need to remember.

“My mother was one of the most giving people with charities and my sister, of course, was another of the most giving.

“They were both Molly Browns off sorts. They were very strong women right to the end.”

Explaining the choice of urn for his sister’s ashes, Mr Fisher added: “Carrie’s favourite possession was a giant Prozac pill that she bought many years ago and she loved it and it was in her house. Billie and I felt it was where she would want to be.

“We couldn’t find anything appropriate. Carrie would like that, it was her favourite thing.

“They’re together and they will be together here and in heaven.”

Fisher had spoken publicly about her battle with bipolar disorder and drug problems during her life.

A funeral cortege with two hearses arrived at Forest Lawn shortly before 9am on Friday, accompanied by two motorcycles sounding their sirens.

Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd was also seen at the grounds, along with actor Taylor Lautner.

Mr Fisher had previously confirmed his mother and sister would be buried together at the grounds, which is the resting place for celebrities including Bette Davis, Stan Laurel and Liberace.

Fisher, who shot to fame as Princess Leia in Star Wars, died on December 27th aged 60 after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles four days earlier.

Singin’ In The Rain star Reynolds, died aged 84 following a suspected stroke, a day after Fisher’s death.

On Thursday Meryl Streep, Gwyneth Paltrow and Star Wars creator George Lucas were among the mourners who gathered at Fisher’s estate in Coldwater Canyon, Los Angeles, where she and her mother Reynolds were next-door neighbours.

British actors Stephen Fry and Eric Idle, singer Courtney Love and actresses Jamie Lee Curtis and Meg Ryan were also spotted at the compound.

Streep, who starred in the adaptation of Fisher’s semi-autobiographical novel Postcards From The Edge, was pictured carrying a bunch of white roses as she entered the estate.

A family friend told People magazine that 125 guests attended the service and the Oscar-winning actress performed Fisher’s favourite song Happy Days Are Here Again.

Eulogies were delivered by Streep, Fry, Lourd and British comedienne Tracey Ullman, People reported.

PA