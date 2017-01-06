Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds remembered at ceremony

Friends and family of Hollywood stars Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds attended a private memorial service for the two actors on Thursday, at their joint residence in Beverly Hills.

Meryl Streep, Ellen Barkin and Ed Begley Jr were seen arriving for the ceremony.

Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, was also present, along with her father, Bryan Lourd, who was Fisher’s partner in the early 1990s, .

Best known for her role as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars films, Fisher died at the age of 60 on December 27th, four days after suffering a heart attack on a flight from Britain, where she had been shooting the third season of the TV comedy Catastrophe.

A day later, Reynolds, who appeared in classic Hollywood musicals such as Singin’ in the Rain, suffered a stroke, and died at the age of 84.

The two are to be buried side by side at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in the Hollywood Hills on Friday, according to reports.

Fisher’s French bulldog Gary, who had earned a celebrity following of his own after appearing with her at several red carpet events and on television interviews, was also seen at the memorial.

