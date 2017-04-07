Britain backs US strikes in Syria as Putin condemns ‘aggression’

World leaders have responded to a US military strike on a Syrian airfield ordered in response to a deadly chemical attack in the country last week, with Britain and Australia backing the move.

US president Donald Trump ordered missile strikes against a Syrian airfield from which a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched, declaring he acted in America’s “vital national security interest”.

In a sharp escalation of the US military role in Syria, two US warships fired dozens of cruise missiles from the eastern Mediterranean Sea at the base controlled by Syrian president Bashar al-Assad.

The Syrian army said the strike killed six people and caused extensive damage, adding it would respond by continuing its campaign to “crush terrorism” and restore peace and security to all of Syria.

A statement from the army command described the attack on Friday as an act of “blatant aggression”, saying it had made the United States “a partner” of Islamic State, the Nusra Front and other “terrorist organisations”.

Britain gave its support to the military action, saying it was an appropriate reaction to the alleged attack. A UK government spokesman said: “The UK government fully supports the US action which we believe was an appropriate response to the barbaric chemical weapons attack launched by the Syrian regime and is intended to deter further attacks.”

Britain’s defence minister said on Friday that US defence secretary James Mattis asked for Britain’s view on whether the Assad regime was responsible for a chemical attack in Syria before launching the strikes.

“The American defence secretary Jim Mattis consulted me early yesterday evening about our assessment of the regime’s culpability for the chemical weapons attack and we reviewed the need to understand and to deal with any likely Russian reactions to the attack,” Michael Fallon told BBC Television.

“He was then reviewing the different options to put before the president, he then called me later on to advise us of the president’s decision and to give us notice of the attack and our prime minister was kept informed throughout.”

Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull described it as a “proportionate and calibrated response“ to the use of chemical weapons.

Mr Turnbull said the strikes sent “a vitally important message” that the world will not tolerate the use of chemical weapons.

“The retribution has been proportionate and it has been swift,” he told reporters in Sydney. “We support the United States in that swift action.”

Turnbull said the military action was not designed to overthrow the Assad regime, though the reported use of chemical weapons did “raise questions as to whether there can be any role for Mr. Assad in any solution or settlement”.

Turnbull called on Russia to do more to ensure peace in Syria.

Russian president Vladimir Putin believes the strikes broke international law and have seriously hurt US-Russia relations, news agencies cited the Kremlin as saying on Friday.

Mr Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov was cited as saying the Russian leader, a staunch ally of Mr Assad, regarded the US action as “aggression against a sovereign nation” on a “made-up pretext” and as a cynical attempt to distract the world from civilian deaths in Iraq.

Mr Peskov was quoted as saying that Russia did not believe that Syria possessed chemical weapons and that the US move would inevitably create a serious obstacle to creating an international coalition to fight terrorism, an idea that Mr Putin has repeatedly pushed.

Chemical weapons

Iran also denounced the strike, the Students News Agency ISNA quoted a foreign ministry spokesman as saying.

“Iran strongly condemns any such unilateral strikes. . . Such measures will strengthen terrorists in Syria . . . and will complicate the situation in Syria and the region,” ISNA quoted Bahram Qasemi as saying.

Indonesia said it also strongly condemned the use of chemical weapons in Syria.

“At the same time, Indonesia is concerned with unilateral actions by any parties, including the use of Tomahawk missiles, in responding to the chemical weapon attack tragedy in Syria,” foreign ministry spokesman Armanatha Nasir said in a text message.

“Military actions, undertaken without prior authorisation of the UN Security Council, are not in line with international legal principles in the peaceful settlement of disputes, as stipulated in the UN Charter.”

The Polish government supports all actions to end the war and humanitarian crisis in Syria, according to a government spokesman.

The United States informed France ahead of its missile strikes on Syrian military positions, France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Friday.

“I was told by (US secretary of state) Rex Tillerson during the night,” Mr Ayrault told Reuters and France Info radio in the Mauritanian capital Nouakchott where he is on a diplomatic visit.

“Use of chemical weapons is appalling and should be punished because it is a war crime.”

Turkey also views the strikes positively and the international community should sustain its stance against the “barbarity” of the Syrian government, deputy prime minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Friday.

In an interview with Turkish broadcaster Fox TV, Mr Kurtulmus said that the government of Mr Assad must be fully punished in the international arena and that the peace process in Syria needed to be accelerated.

Agencies