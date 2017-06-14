Breaking: Republican congressman Steve Scalise shot

A gunman opened fire on Republican members of Congress during a baseball practice near Washington early on Wednesday, wounding several people including House of Representatives majority whip Steve Scalise before being taken into custody, police and media reports said.

The shooter appeared to be a white male, “a little bit on the chubby side”, Representative Mo Brooks told CNN, adding that he only saw the man for second.

Mr Brooks said he heard 10 to 20 rounds from the gunman’s rifle before the security detail returned fire. He said there were 20 to 25 members of team at the practice in Alexandria, Virginia, when the gunfire erupted.

Mr Brooks said that Mr Scalise (51) was down on the ground with what Mr Brooks described as “a hip wound”. Mr Scalise is the number three House Republican leader.

US media reported that Mr Scalise was in stable condition, as were two Capitol Hill officers who were also shot.

The Alexandria Police Department confirmed it was investigating a shooting and that an unspecified number of victims had been transported to hospitals. The shooting took place at an athletic complex in the neighbourhood of Del Ray.

