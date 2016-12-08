Brad Pitt’s request to seal divorce documents rejected

Actor Brad Pitt’s request to seal court documents in his high-profile custody and divorce proceedings involving actor Angelina Jolie was rejected by a Los Angeles judge on Wednesday.

Los Angeles superior court judge Richard Burdge Jr rejected Pitt’s motion at an emergency hearing, a court spokeswoman said. Pitt and Jolie did not attend the hearing.

While the judge ruled against sealing the entire case, he said requests to seal specific documents would be considered, especially given that the six children at the centre of the custody case are all minors.

“The court recognises privacy rights of minor children and would be guided by what’s in the minor children’s best interest,” the judge said.

Jolie (41) and Pitt (52) had been together since 2005 and were married for two years before their sudden split in September.

Irreconcilable differences

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt, citing irreconcilable differences, after an incident on a private plane in which Pitt was reported to have lost his temper in front of one or more of the children.

At the time, she said she made the decision “for the health of the family”, and is seeking full physical custody of their children.

The couple share adopted sons Maddox and Pax, adopted daughter Zahara and three biological children, Shiloh Nouvel and twins Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline, aged between 8 and 15.

Pitt was cleared in relation to the incident on the plane last month by the Los Angeles County department of children and family services.

He has filed for joint custody of the children.

