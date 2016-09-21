Bono says Donald Trump could ‘destroy’ America

Bono has said that US presidential nominee Donald Trump could potentially ‘destroy’ America.

In an interview with Charlie Rose on US network CBS, the U2 front man said Trump is “potentially the worst idea that ever happened to America”.

Bono said America is different from other countries because it is “an idea”, one which Trump is “trying to hijack”.

“That idea is banded up in justice and equality for all. I think he’s hijacked the party.

“I think he’s trying to hijack the idea of America. And I think it’s bigger than all of us. I think this is really dangerous.”