Bobbi Kristina Brown’s partner must pay $36m over her death

A judge in Atlanta, Georgia, has ordered Nick Gordon to pay $36 million (about €34 million) in the wrongful death case concerning Bobbi Kristina Brown, Gordon’s partner and the daughter of singer Whitney Houston.

Brown, the daughter of Houston and Bobby Brown, was found face down and unresponsive in a bathtub in her suburban Atlanta home in January 2015.

She was in a coma for six months before dying in hospice care, aged 22.

Fulton County superior court Judge T Jackson Bedford ruled in September that Gordon had repeatedly failed to meet court deadlines in the case.

The order said that meant the conservator of her estate wins by default.

The estate’s lawyers said in an emailed statement that the judge on Thursday awarded damages of $36,250,000.

Gordon was not in court on Thursday. He has not been criminally charged over Brown’s death.

AP