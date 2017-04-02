Bill O’Reilly and Fox paid about $13m in settlements, NYT finds

Fox News host Bill O’Reilly and the network’s parent company, 21st Century Fox, have paid about $13m in settlements to five women who accused the anchor of sexual harassment or verbal abuse, according to an investigation by the New York Times.

The women accused O’Reilly in cases from the past two decades. According to the newspaper, the settlements were made “in exchange for agreeing to not pursue litigation or speak about their accusations”.

The Times said it conducted more than five dozen interviews with people connected to the incidents, including some close to O’Reilly and the accusers. Two of the settlements were previously known.

The report comes after a difficult year for Fox News. In July, Roger Ailes

was forced to leave as chairman following a sexual harassment scandal. Ailes has denied the allegations against him.

“The reporting suggests a pattern,” the Times report said. “As an influential figure in the newsroom, Mr O’Reilly would create a bond with some women by offering advice and promising to help them professionally. “He then would pursue sexual relationships with them, causing some to fear that if they rebuffed him, their careers would stall.”

In an email to the Guardian, a Fox News spokeswoman said the network would not comment beyond the statement it released to the Times.

“21st Century Fox takes matters of workplace behaviour very seriously,” the statement said.

Guardian Service