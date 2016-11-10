Bernie Sanders says Trump tapped into ‘middle-class anger’

US senator Bernie Sanders has said Donald Trump had “tapped into the anger of declining middle class” to secure the presidency.

Mr Sanders, who lost the Democratic nomination to Hillary Clinton, said he was prepared to work with the president-elect on policies which would improve the lives of working Americans but would “vigorously oppose” his more controversial positions.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Mr Sanders said: “Donald Trump tapped into the anger of a declining middle class that is sick and tired of establishment economics, establishment politics and the establishment media.

President Trump

“People are tired of working longer hours for lower wages, of seeing decent paying jobs go to China and other low-wage countries, of billionaires not paying any federal income taxes and of not being able to afford a college education for their kids – all while the very rich become much richer.”

Call for unity

The Vermont senator made his comments hours after Ms Clinton and president Barack Obama had appealed for America to unite behind its newly elected leader.

“To the degree that Mr Trump is serious about pursuing policies that improve the lives of working families in this country, I and other progressives are prepared to work with him,” Mr Sanders said.

“To the degree that he pursues racist, sexist, xenophobic and anti-environment policies, we will vigorously oppose him.”