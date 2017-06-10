‘Batman’ actor Adam West dies at the age of 88

Adam West, the actor who played the title role in the kitschy 1960s Batman television series, has died at the age of 88, Variety reported on Saturday, citing a family statement.

West, who was so closely identified with his tongue-in-cheek portrayal of the cartoon superhero that he had trouble landing other roles when the show ended, died on Friday evening after a struggle with leukemia, his representative told Variety.

His representatives did not immediately return calls or emails seeking comment.

Reuters