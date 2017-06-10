‘Batman’ actor Adam West dies at the age of 88
The actor died on Friday after a struggle with leukemia, according to a family statement
FIle image of actor Adam West attending New York Comic Con on October 6th, 2016. File photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Adam West, the actor who played the title role in the kitschy 1960s Batman television series, has died at the age of 88, Variety reported on Saturday, citing a family statement.
West, who was so closely identified with his tongue-in-cheek portrayal of the cartoon superhero that he had trouble landing other roles when the show ended, died on Friday evening after a struggle with leukemia, his representative told Variety.
His representatives did not immediately return calls or emails seeking comment.
Reuters