At least two killed in San Francisco UPS shooting - report

A United Parcel Service Inc employee has opened fire at a San Francisco package delivery facility, injuring four and prompting a massive police response, officials said.

At least two people were killed and several others wounded , the San Francisco Chronicle reported, citing officials and witnesses.

San Francisco police said the building was secure but offered no immediate information on victims.

UPS spokesman Steve Gaut told The Associated Press an employee fired inside the facility before the drivers were sent out to do their normal daily deliveries.

He said four people were injured and that he believed the shooter “turned the gun on himself”.

Mr Gaut did not have immediate information about anyone’s condition. Nor did Brent Andrew, spokesman for Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, which had received the victims.

Car shop owner Robert Kim said he heard about five to eight rapid gunshots.

The next thing he knew, he said, “a mob of UPS drivers” was running down the street screaming “shooter, shooter”.

Police confirmed the shooting at the facility in the Potrero Hill neighbourhood, about 2.5 miles from central San Francisco, but did not release further information.

Uniformed UPS employees were later led out in a line by officers next to a highway.

Walked away calmly

They walked away calmly with emergency vehicles nearby and gathered nearby outside a restaurant.

The shooting led to a massive police response and a shelter-in-place warning for the surrounding area.

Police advised people to avoid the area.

Live video showed a massive police presence near the facility, with employees being led out and embracing each other on the sidewalk just outside.

“UPS confirms there was an incident involving employees within the company’s facility in San Francisco earlier this morning,” the company said in a statement.

“Local law enforcement have control of the facility and are conducting an investigation. We cannot provide information as to the identity of persons involved at this time, pending the police investigation,” the statement said.

Reuters/AP