At least one dead after train hits station in New Jersey

One person was killed and dozens injured when a US commuter train ploughed into Hoboken station, a New Jersey politician has said.

Democratic Assemblyman Raj Mukherji, who represents Hoboken, said a transit official confirmed the death and that two people had been critically injured.

A New Jersey Transit spokeswoman, Jennifer Nelson, earlier said that more than 100 people were injured in the crash.

The train from New York crashed during the Thursday morning rush hour.

It caused serious damage to both the train and station.

Witnesses reported injuries, including one woman who was trapped under concrete and many people bleeding.

The National Transportation Safety Board is opening an investigation into the crash, and is sending a team of investigators to the scene.

Rail service was suspended in and out of Hoboken, which is about 11km outside New York City.

Crowded

“The next thing I know, we are ploughing through the platform,” passenger Bhagyesh Shah told NBC New York. “It was for a couple seconds, but it felt like an eternity.”

He said the train was crowded, particularly the first two cars, because they make for an easy exit into the Hoboken station and on to the Path train.

Passengers in the second car broke the emergency windows to get out

More than 100,000 people use New Jersey Transit trains to commute from New Jersey into New York City daily.

AP