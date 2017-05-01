Agitated Trump cuts short CBS interview after Obama question

US president Donald Trump cut short an interview with the host of “Face the Nation” on CBS after being asked about his unsubstantiated claim that former president Barack Obama wiretapped his campaign, saying he was entitled to his own “opinions”.

Mr Trump, speaking during a prerecorded interview in the Oval Office with John Dickerson that was broadcast on CBS This Morning, became agitated as the host pressed him on several issues. And he reached his breaking point when Dickerson asked about his bombshell Twitter post from early March describing Obama as a “sick” man.

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

“You don’t have to ask me,” said the president, cutting off Dickerson in midsentence. “Why not?” asked the host. “Because I can have my opinions and you can have your own opinions,” retorted Mr Trump.

With that, the president terminated what had been an otherwise genial interview. “Okay, it’s enough,” said the president.

– (New York Times)