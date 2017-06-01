US will withdraw from Paris climate change deal, says Trump

President Donald Trump has announced that the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, following through on a pledge he made during the presidential campaign.

In a White House document, seen by Reuters in advance of the announcement, Mr Trump says the Paris agreement “front loads costs on American people”.

He says the decision fulfills his promise to “put American workers first”, and he hopes to seek “a better deal”.

Mr Trump made the announcement in the White House rose Garden at a press briefing which began at 3.30 pm local time (8.30 pm Irish time).

The landmark Paris Climate Agreement was signed in the French capital in late 2015, and 147 countries have now ratified the deal which seeks to reduce global warning by committing to keeping global temperatures below 2 degrees Celsius and reviewing each country’s commitments every five years. But many in the Trump administration believe that the terms of the agreement were skewed against America.

Live stream of press conference

Divisions between the US and its Western allies on climate change were laid bare at last weekend’s G7 summit in Sicily, when Mr Trump refused to endorse a legally-binding commitment on climate change.

The move to quit the Paris deal marks a major departure from president Barack Obama’s policy on climate change.

Mr Trump has already moved to dismantle his predecessor’s signature legislation on climate action, ordering the EPA to revoke Mr Obama’s Clean Power Plan (CPP) and scrapping several measures designed to combat global warming. These included lifting a 14-month old moratorium allowing federal lands to be used for coal mining and reviewing oil, gas and fracking regulations.

Mr Trump has previously described climate change as a “hoax” while the Environmental Protection Authority chief Scott Pruitt, a former attorney general of Oklahoma holds similar views. Shortly after her nomination in March he publicly queried whether human activity was a primary contributor to global warming.

“I think that measuring with precision human activity on the climate is something very challenging to do and there’s tremendous disagreement about the degree of impact, so no, I would not agree that it’s a primary contributor to the global warming that we see,” he said.

In a New York speech on Tuesday, UN chief António Guterres said it was “absolutely essential” that the world implemented the Paris Agreement.

The terms of the agreement stipulate that a formal withdrawal cannot go into effect until November 2020 at the earliest.

More to follow...