Woman loses baby after racially aggravated attack in England

A pregnant woman has lost her baby after she being kicked to the ground in a racially aggravated attack in England.

Police have appealed for information and released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the assault, which happened at around 9.40pm on August 6th in Bletchley, Buckinghamshire.

The woman (34) was in the Co-op store on Water Eaton Road when she was approached by a man who made racial remarks, Thames Valley Police said.

She was followed to her car, where the suspect hit a 40-year-old man over the head with a bag of ice and a bottle, before kicking the woman in the torso, causing her to fall to the floor, police said.

The woman lost her baby as a result of the attack, while the male victim sustained head injuries. Both were taken to Milton Keynes General Hospital but have since been discharged.

Investigating officer PC Richard Armitage said the “racially aggravated assault had absolutely devastating consequences for the victim”.

“Our thoughts are with her and her family at this incredibly difficult and sad time,” he said.

“A thorough investigation is under way and we would like to speak to the man pictured as he may have information which could help with the investigation.”

Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV image or who has any information is urged to contact police.

PA