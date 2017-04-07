Westminster attack victim Andreea Cristea dies in hospital

A woman who was injured in the March 22nd attack on Westminster has died, police said on Friday, taking the death toll from the incident to six including the attacker.

Andreea Cristea, a Romanian national, had been visiting London with her boyfriend Andrei Burnaz at the time of the attack.

Police have said she fell into the River Thames from Westminster Bridge after being driven at by Khalid Masood who ploughed a rented car into pedestrians and stabbed a policeman to death before being shot dead.

In a statement, Mr Burnaz and Ms Cristea’s family said she would “always be remembered as our shining ray of light that will forever keep on shining in our heart”.

“After fighting for her life for over two weeks, our beloved and irreplaceable Andreea — wonderful daughter, sister, partner, dedicated friend and the most unique and life-loving person you can imagine — was cruelly and brutally ripped away from our lives in the most heartless and spiritless way.”

They said the money raised for her recovery would now be donated to charity, adding: “She would not have it any other way.”

“Our family, together with Andrei, are deeply touched and eternally grateful for the unimaginable efforts and never-ending dedication provided to her and us by the entire medical personnel of each and every hospital involved. Their kindness and empathy are beyond compare.”

They added: “We would not have been able to live through these trying and tragically hurtful weeks without the support of the Metropolitan Police, the UK Government and every department involved."

“Our hearts and love go out to our two family liaison officers, Detective Sergeants Tony De-Wilde and Geraint Jones, who stood beside us every single step of the way. You were our lifeline and we will never be able to thank you enough.”

Reuters, PA